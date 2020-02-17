Bachelor Nation alum Jubilee Sharpe was arrested on February 16 for a DUI in West Palm Beach, Florida, Life & Style confirms. She was released under her own recognisance. The Army veteran first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor and then went on to compete on season 3 and 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The 29-year-old is best known in the franchise for her spunky personality. “You don’t want to mess with me,” she confidently said in her intro package on Ben’s season. Her image softened through the weeks as she continued to open up about being adoptive after losing her whole family in Haiti. “My three brothers and my parents died, but I don’t know the details,” she recounted to People in 2016. “I was 6, but I don’t remember my parents. My 4-year-old little sister and I went to live with my grandmother but she had leprosy and was dying and too sick to take care of us.”

Her grandmother was forced to move Jubilee and her sister to an orphanage, where she met her adoptive father who came to Haiti to do relief work. However, she and her sister were sadly separated. “He showed up to the orphanage and [wanted to adopt me]. He tried to adopt my sister, but after they went through the medical process, they found out she had an incurable disease and wasn’t able to be adopted,” Jubilee said. The reality starlet was moved up to Fort Lauderdale where she was raised and still lives there today.

Jubilee was sent home by Ben during week five. She had a short stint on Paradise season 3, in which she was eliminated during the first rose ceremony. Things started to look up when she reappeared on season 5 and struck up a romance with John Graham (a.k.a. Venmo John). Things eventually fizzled out and viewers were left with only a vague idea of what happened. “What would be best for me moving forward is if we could be friends from here on out,” the former Bachelorette contestant told her before she packed her bags and left.

Despite her recent trouble, Jubilee has definitely made her mark on the Bachelor franchise.