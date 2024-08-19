Julianne Hough Reveals Which DWTS Champ Shouldn't Have Won

Not every Dancing With the Stars champ through the years was deserving of their win, according to pro dancer Julianne Hough.

The TV personality, 36, was asked which winner she “strongly disagreed” with during an August 16 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. While Julianne hesitated for a moment, fellow guest Mickey Guyton quickly took a sip of her drink and mumbled a name under her breath.

“I just said Bobby Bones,” the country artist, 41, repeated.

“I actually agree with you,” Julianne chimed in. “And I think it’s because of the fan base. It’s all about fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer.”

Bobby, 44, won season 27 of Dancing With the Stars in 2018 alongside partner Sharna Burgess. Fellow stars Milo Manheim and Evanna Lynch came in second and third place, respectively.

Julianne did not appear on Bobby’s season of Dancing With the Stars, but she has served as a dancer and judge in multiple seasons. Additionally, she began a stint as a cohost alongside Alfonso Ribeiro in 2023.

The Footloose star also named some of the contestants who impressed her the most through the years, including Kellie Pickler, Xochitl Gomez, Iman, Adam Carolla and Apolo Ohno.

Julianne, who is returning as a cohost for season 33 on September 17, previously named the one celebrity that would make her want to dance on the show again. She last participated as a dancer during season 8 in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“Did you know that Chris Hemsworth did the Australian Dancing With the Stars and won? So I was like, ‘I know I’m hosting, but yo, if he comes back, I might dance,” she joked during an August 13 appearance on Good Morning America.

As for other celebrities she’d like to see on the show, the actress named a beloved recently retired NFL star.

“I don’t know if there are rumblings about this, but … one of the Kelce brothers would be amazing. I mean, Jason’s not playing, right?” she said, referring to Philadelphia Eagles alum Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough have already been confirmed for Dancing With the Stars season 33. However, the celebrities have yet to be officially announced.

“I’m the same as everybody else,” Julianne said of learning about the cast list. “I never know who is on the show until we all find out.”

In the wake of the 2024 Paris Olympics, many fans have expressed interest in seeing several Olympians on DWTS.

“Olympic athletes to have this season: Jordan, Ilona, and Stephen from the pommel horse!” one person commented on the DWTS season 33 announcement video on August 13, referring to Jordan Chiles, Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik.

Another fan wrote, “Manifesting our Pommel Horse icon Stephen and also Miss USA Noelia [Voigt] as stars this season.”

No matter who joins the upcoming season, Julianne has made it clear that Dancing With the Stars is exactly where she wants to be.

“That’s where I feel like I belong, being on that show,” the Burlesque star, who first joined the competition in season 4, said on GMA. “This really is family. This is home.”