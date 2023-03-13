After the show is the afterparty, but Justin Bieber might as well have been in bed! The singer appeared to be accompanying his wife, Hailey Bieber, to the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party on Sunday, March 12, but he skipped out on the red carpet.

While Hailey, 26, made headlines in a black custom Saint Laurent dress as she posed for pictures on the red carpet. Before she snapped photos, however, Page Six obtained snapshots of the model and her husband arriving at the event. While she was ready to go in the jaw-dropping gown, Justin, 29, cozy wrapped in what looked like a blanket with a backwards hat.

“He came in a back entrance and met Hailey inside,” a source told the publication last night. Another insider claimed that the Canadian crooner looked “tormented” and “weird” attending the party with the blanket.

However, Vanity Fair released their own recap of the star-studded event and noted that Justin had been interacting with other guests all night long.

“Justin Bieber arrived with his wife Hailey Bieber wearing what appeared to be a quilted blanket on his back and immediately went up to Clippers star Russell Westbrook, who was clad in head-to-toe Thom Browne,” the magazine shared.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hours before her red carpet appearance, Justin showed public support for his wife on Instagram.

“LUV U BABY,” the “One Time” singer wrote on social media alongside multiple photos of himself cozied up to the model.

Fans took this to be a message of support for the Rhode Beauty founder who has been slammed online for an alleged feud with Selena Gomez. After a barrage of TikTok videos were seemingly taken out of context, Hailey addressed speculation that she had been shading the former Disney Channel star, 30. Hailey expressed that she had been using “a random TikTok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone.”

She and Justin got married in September 2018, months after the singer and Selena had split for the final time earlier that year after a long-term on-and-off romance. Since then, fans have speculated that there’s a public feud between the two women.

“It’s all respect, it’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect than that’s fine,” Hailey shared during her bombshell “Call Her Daddy” interview in September 2022. “Which has brought me a lot of peace and I’m like ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”