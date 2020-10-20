Ready for the next steps. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick aren’t engaged yet, but the Bachelor Nation couple is certainty hearing wedding bells — and the sounds of crying babies!

“Jason wants a big wedding. I wouldn’t even mind at this point going to a courthouse and just having family over, but Jason wants a big party,” the 35-year-old former Bachelorette exclusively reveals to Life & Style, noting that Tartick, 31, will “probably” take the lead when it comes to planning their big day.

“He’s a good planner. I’m terrible at all that stuff,” Bristowe admits. “We’ve talked about [location]. It’s so funny because he’s so proud of where he comes from and he genuinely wants to get married in Buffalo, New York, where he’s from with all our family and friends so we’ll see. I’m not against anything.”

Bristowe and Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season 14 of The Bachelorette, started seeing each other in January 2019 following the end of her three-year engagement to Shawn Booth. The Dancing With the Stars contestant tells Life & Style that she’s leaving the proposal — and ring — for Tartick to plan.

“So many girls know what they want and have thought about it since they were a little girl, but I’m honestly so clueless,” she explains. “I’ve already had an engagement ring.” The kaitlynbristowe.com founder went on to confess that she has baby fever — and wouldn’t be mad if she got pregnant before the pair were engaged or married.

“That’s not something that I feel has to happen in a specific order. I know some people feel that way but each to the own I guess,” she tells Life & Style. “I’m ready for babies. When it comes to marriage, with everything going on in 2020, I don’t know because Jason wants to have a big wedding, so we’ll have to wait until the pandemic is over.”

Bristowe, who is currently competing on season 29 of DWTS with Nikki Bella‘s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, added that starting a family is her No. 1 priority after she’s done with the ABC series.

“I’d be happy with one but would love two [kids],” says the Canada native. “I have so many friends who have been through hard times and people can’t get pregnant and I’ll feel so blessed if that’s on the cards for me.”

In the meantime, Tartick has had Bristowe’s back as she competes for the mirrorball trophy. “He’s being AMAZING,” she gushes. “He’ll walk the dogs all the time. He’s working hard on his own projects but still makes time to make sure I have a meal made for me, or a foot rub or anything that makes me more comfortable.”

