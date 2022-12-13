Actress Karrueche Tran has such an incredible bikini body and loves showing off how she looks in smoldering swimwear with her more than 12 million Instagram followers. The Claws star is all about sexy mirror selfies in tiny two-pieces and vacation photos, and her fans can’t get enough.

The model-turned-actress loves to celebrate her May 17 birthday every year by sharing a bikini photo to her Instagram page. Her toned and tight body just gets more fit with every trip around the sun.

When Karrueche landed the role of Virginia on TNT’s dramedy about nail salon workers who become crime empire leaders in 2016, she really stepped up her workouts. “Virginia has the least amount of clothes!” the brunette beauty laughed during a July 2017 interview with Glamour. “Her booty is always out; her stomach is always out. I was like, ‘I gotta keep myself together!'”

“Virginia comes from the strip club, so she has muscle from dancing,” the former model explained. She began working with a trainer with the focus on shaping “my abs and my ass! We wanted to build the booty up and make my stomach flat. But I didn’t want to be perfect — we’re all real women. We’re not perfect. I worked hard, but I wanted to look realistic.”

“I wasn’t into training or working out before this. Now I like squats; I like working with the resistance bands. I really like working with someone one-on-one — my trainer kicks my butt!” Karrueche admitted about becoming committed to fitness for Claws.

The Los Angeles native credited good genes for not having to adhere to a strict diet. She told the publication, “Diets don’t really work for me. I want to be fit and have some meat on my bones. I stopped eating carbs and red meat for a month and a half, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, I lost my butt!’ I have to eat potatoes and rice and meat to bulk up. But I do try not to eat too much fast food.”

Karrueche admitted she likes to look pretty while hitting the gym. “I always want to make sure my eyebrows and my eyelashes are on,” she confessed to Muscle and Fitness. “But I don’t like to have heavy makeup or anything like that. When you’re sweating, that makeup goes into your face. I do like to wear cute little gym outfits. Not like Virginia, though,” she added.

