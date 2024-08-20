Jason Tartick already has a huge fan when it comes to girlfriend Kat Stickler‘s daughter, as she ran into his arms and greeted him at the airport in a heartwarming video.

“POV: the moment you realize your boyfriend’s officially been welcomed to the family,” Kat, 29, wrote across a TikTok video posted on Sunday, August 18.

It showed her daughter Mary-Katherine, who goes by MK, holding a bouquet of flowers while standing and waiting for Jason, 35, to emerge into the arrivals area. Once MK, 4, saw the former Bachelorette star, she ran over to him at full speed and leapt into his arms.

Jason hoisted MK up with one arm in an embrace and sweetly smelled the flowers she brought him. The video was set to New West’s “Those Eyes,” over the lyric, “And when we’re apart and I’m missing you / I close my eyes and all I see is you.”

Kat wrote in the caption, “Flowers are our love language.” Jason gushed over the video in the comments, writing, “This video is everything. I love you both.”

The TikTok star shares MK with ex-husband Mike Stickler. The pair married in May 2019 and split in March 2021.

Followers melted in the comments over Jason’s sweet bond with Kat’s daughter. “That little girl running to you says it all. You’ll make an adorable little family one day. May this be your love story,” one person wrote.

Both Jason and Kat’s fans were so thrilled by the moving video. “This is everything we’ve all wanted for Jason,” one user wrote, while another cheered, “I’m. Crying. Stop it right now, Kat. You deserve every ounce of happiness.”

“Kat and MK … you both deserve this so much. Been watching you for a long time and absolutely love to see this!” one of the social media star’s fans cheered, while another said of Jason, “The way he’s soooo much happier in this relationship just makes my heart so happy for him.”

Jason, who was previously engaged to Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, met Kat when she appeared on his “Trading Secrets” podcast in April 2024.

The influencer shared photos from Jason’s launch party for his book Talk Money to Me that same month, fueling romance speculation. The pair made their relationship red carpet official at American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH in Miami, Florida, on May 4.

On June 12, the duo became Instagram official, sharing the same photo posing in a bathroom as Jason embraced Kat in his arms. “Heart is full,” the caption on the joint post read.

Five days later, the former banker shared a photo showing he’d introduced Kat to his family, as they posed with his parents and brother, Steven Tartick.

Kaitlyn, 39, and Jason announced their split on August 6, 2023, after weeks of speculation that they had called it quits. The former couple got engaged in May 2021.

“We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they said in a joint statement. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Four months later, Jason was still very emotional over the split. “Kaitlyn meant so much to me and still currently does, and I get so worried,” Jason revealed during a December 8, 2023, appearance on former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison‘s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

The Buffalo, New York, native broke down crying twice, admitting he still loved Kaitlyn “so much,” and was feeling “very sensitive these days.”