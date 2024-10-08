Kate Hudson 'Building a Bridge' to Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum (EXCL)

Kate Hudson has been consoling Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl’s wife, Jordyn Blum, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style she’s using all the tricks that have worked wonders for her own romantic roller-coasters through the years, too.

“If this all sounds like a real-life sequel to Goldie’s nineties classic The First Wives Club, it actually goes a little deeper for Kate because she could teach a college course on how to handle a relationship with a rock star who is constantly touring and interacting with fans – that was her exact situation with her exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, and Kate even played a groupie in her breakout role in Almost Famous,” says a longtime pal of Kate’s.

Dave, 55, stunned fans when he dropped the bombshell announcement on Instagram that he had been unfaithful to his wife of 21 years, Jordyn, 48, with whom he shares three daughters, Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, and had actually fathered another child out of wedlock. Despite the break of trust, the frontman is devoted to trying to win back his wife.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” Dave wrote in the post.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

A different source told MailOnline that Jordyn had known about the lovechild long before the news dropped publicly and releasing the info was actually Dave’s last-ditch effort to keep the marriage together.

However, once the secret was out, Dave has been on shaky ground with his wife to say the least.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“It’s been rough for her. Her mind is not on her marriage though. She doesn’t trust Dave. She’s not wearing her wedding ring,” another source previously told People. “She’s leaning on a group of girlfriends. She feels lucky to be surrounded by love and support.”

Kate, 45, has been a strong pillar of support for Jordyn as the drama unfolds.

“[Kate] was shocked and appalled that at Dave’s age, he’s still cheating – not only on Jordyn but on their daughters as well,” a source told the MailOnline on September 12.

The Almost Famous star even sent her hurting friend “a huge basket of balloons with personalized phrases on them including ‘Stay Strong,’” to attempt to cheer her up.

“She knows the lifestyle intimately and reached out publicly to Jordyn out of solidarity and because Kate has seen this movie before and it usually doesn’t have a happy ending,” the first source continues.

“Especially as Kate tests her own musical ambitions right now, building a bridge to Jordyn and making new friends is just good karma, and of course it’s also a reminder that there’s still a ton of bad behavior going on in the music business and very little has changed there in the seven years since #MeToo rocked the rest of the entertainment business.”