Kate Hudson Smolders in Blue Bikini During Las Vegas Trip

Viva Las Vegas! Kate Hudson took a family trip to Sin City and flaunted her figure in a blue bikini as she enjoyed the scorching temperatures.

The Fool’s Gold star, 45, shared several swimsuit photos in a Tuesday, August 20, carousel post on Instagram captioned, “What happens in Vegas, ends up on Instagram? Quick and fun road trip stop over.”

Kate showed off her incredible abs in a selfie while laying on a pool lounger, looking down as she pulled the waistline and straps of her bikini down to get a better tan.

In another snapshot, the Almost Famous actress was seen from behind emerging from the pool, showing that the bikini had a thong backside. Kate added one more selfie in her bikini top inside a cabana as fiancé Danny Fujikawa appeared to be changing clothes behind her.

Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

The other photos in the carousel showed off the rest of Kate and Danny’s getaway with daughter Rani Rose, where they stayed in a penthouse at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas.

Kate shared a mother-daughter mirror selfie with Rani, 5, along with a snapshot of her little girl enjoying a dip in the pool. The Oscar nominee included a photo of their poolside lunch of hamburgers and French fries.

Other pictures included dinner at Mother Wolf restaurant inside the hotel, as well as shots from their penthouse high above the Las Vegas Strip with the Stratosphere Hotel visible out one of the windows. Kate included a sweet shot of Rani’s luggage for the trip inside their hotel room, with stuffed animals hanging off the bags.

Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

The Fabletics founder revealed how she keeps her bikini figure in a December 2022 interview while discussing how she got in shape for the memorable swimsuit scene in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In it, Kate’s Birdie Joy character makes a grand entrance to a pool area in a tiny orange thong bikini with an over-the-top sun hat, flowing silk caftan and heels.

“Well, while everyone else was having Aperol spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody,” the Los Angeles native recalled [about abstaining from alcohol] while appearing on the U.K. talk show This Morning.

Kate joked, “Everybody was having a great time, and I was like, ‘I’ll take that cucumber and feta.’”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star detailed her workout routine to Women’s Health in 2019, sharing exactly how she stays in such incredible shape.

“I have the Peloton Tread, I just got it, and I love Peloton,” Kate gushed. “I think they make it so easy to have ‘no excuse’ workouts. [I can spend] 10 minutes doing a little mile run instead of just sitting there doing nothing.”

The Golden Globe winner is also a devotee of yoga and Pilates.

“I know I’m at my strongest is when I’m doing my Pilates because it never gets easier. The more you do Pilates the harder the things you can do become,” Kate shared. “I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body.”