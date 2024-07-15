Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Photo of Kids

Fans of Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family are gushing over the latest rare photo the couple shared of their two younger kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, took to Instagram on Monday, July 15, with an adorable snap of Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, wearing matching soccer jerseys that featured their names and ages on the back. The siblings faced a television in the background, which played the UEFA Euro 2024 final match between England and Spain.

“@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C,” the caption read.

Fans in the comments showered William, Kate and their children with love.

“Such a positive family. Beautiful kids too,” one user wrote, while another person added, “Love how this is a private moment from home! This is so relatable. Thank you Princess for sharing with us!”

“So Sweet. Louis was watching football with big sis Charlotte. How adorable,” a third fan commented.

While Charlotte and Louis watched the match at home on Sunday, July 14, their older brother, Prince George, was at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, to witness the game in person with his dad. William and George, who turns 11 years old on July 22, were photographed in the stands with president of the UEFA Aleksander Čeferin, Felipe VI, King of Spain and Leonor, Princess of Asturias.

Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Earlier on Sunday, Kate and Charlotte stepped out for a rare public appearance at Wimbledon with Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton. The Princess of Wales looked to be in great spirits amid her ongoing preventative chemotherapy treatments following her cancer announcement in March. Kate shared in a video at the time that she was diagnosed after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she explained. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate also revealed that she wanted to give her children time to process and understand the situation before she made the news of her cancer public.

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger everyday by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she said.

After months out of the public eye, Kate made her first public appearance with her family at Trooping the Colour on June 15. She confirmed her attendance at the event the day prior.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she wrote on Instagram.