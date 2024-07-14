Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Enjoy Wimbledon

Princess Kate Middleton, daughter Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton enjoyed a girls’ day out at Wimbledon!

The royal ladies attended the tennis tournament on its final day on Sunday, July 14, an event Kate, 42, has regularly attended in the past. Kate looked stunning in a vibrant purple dress that she paired with neutral heels. Charlotte, 9, wore a navy dress with light blue polka dots and flutter sleeves, while Pippa, 40, opted for a pink floral ensemble. Kate and Charlotte took some time to meet several of the tournament’s players.

Many fans were hoping Kate would make an appearance at Wimbledon, as her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were spotted attending the event on July 4. In past tournaments, Kate has awarded trophies to the winners as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The organization was also hopeful that the princess would be able to make it to at least one day of the event.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,”England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport on July 4. “We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

This marked the Princess of Wales’ second public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in March. On June 15, Kate, along with Prince William, their children and several other members of the royal family attended Trooping the Colour. Prince William, 41, and his family celebrated King Charles III at the Horse Guards Parade in London.

Karwai TAng / Getty Images

On January 17, Kensington Palace officials revealed that Kate had undergone a planned abdominal surgery one day prior. The princess hadn’t been seen in public since December 2023. While royal reps assured the public that Kate was recovering at home, many began to speculate about her whereabouts. Kate was seen driving with her mother in early March, followed by an outing with Prince William to a local farmer’s market. However, conspiracy theories spread like wildfire, and several people claimed that they didn’t believe the person in the photos was actually Kate.

On March 22, Kate shared a video announcing her cancer diagnosis.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” the Princess of Wales explained. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”