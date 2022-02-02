Duchess Kate Looks Sporty in a Tracksuit and Cleats While Showing Off Her Rugby Skills at Twickenham Stadium

Go, team, go! Duchess Kate (née Middleton) showed off her athleticism while playing rugby at Twickenham Stadium in London on Wednesday, February 2.

The mother of three, 40, who shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with husband Prince William, dressed in a black and blue tracksuit paired with cleats. While Kate appeared to be makeup-free, her hair was positioned in a neat ponytail.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance at Twickenham Stadium marks her first day as rugby patronage, taking over the role from brother-in-law Prince Harry. Harry, 37, and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their duties as senior royals in January 2020. The couple now lives in Montecito, California, with kids Archie and Lilibet.

“I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organizations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish,” Kate announced in a video via Instagram. “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!”

Ahead of the U.K. native’s fun excursion, Prince William joked about the possibility of the pair, who married in April 2011, growing their family. In January, the Duke of Cambridge and Kate visited the Clitheroe Community Hospital, where new parents Trudi and Alastair allowed her to hold their baby girl, Anastasia. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” William laughed, according to several videos on Twitter, adding, “Don’t take her with you.”

After giving birth to son Louis, 3, in April 2018, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Kate and William were “trying” for a fourth baby.

“Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” the insider explained. “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Duchess Kate playing rugby at Twickenham Stadium.