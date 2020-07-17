When it comes to popular actors in young Hollywood, Katherine Langford definitely comes to mind. The former 13 Reasons Why star has come so far since starring on the hit teen drama in 2017 — and her net worth proves it. Katherine is worth an estimated $5 million, according to multiple outlets. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading!

Katherine Langford appeared on 27 episodes of ’13 Reasons Why’:

Katherine’s character, Hannah Baker, was undoubtedly the main female protagonist in seasons 1 and 2. However, as the series continued on to seasons 3 and 4, she was mentioned less and less. That said, Hannah made an appearance in the series finale, “Graduation,” in June 2020. Katherine wasn’t actually available for filming at the time, so she was edited in using archived shots.

“I think I was still filming Cursed, so I wasn’t able to go in and shoot anything,” Katherine previously told Digital Spy, referring to her new Netflix series. “It’s funny because I haven’t fully seen season three or four – but I’m making my way through season three and watching season four now that that chapter’s closed.”

Even though Katherine departed from 13 Reasons Why before the rest of the original cast — including Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid and others — she said they all still keep in touch. “I’m really proud of everyone in the cast, and we’re still really tight,” the Australian-born starlet gushed. “In many ways, I already know what happens and I’m just so proud for them. Closing that chapter was such a special part instilled in all of our lives.”

Katherine Langford’s career is on the rise:

Since 13 Reasons Why, Katherine has landed roles in movies like 2018’s Love, Simon and 2019’s Knives Out. Additionally, she plays Nimue on Netflix’s new series Cursed. The fantasy drama hit the streaming platform on Friday, July 17, 2020. According to IMDb, Katherine has another project called Spontaneous coming up.

We look forward to seeing more from her in the future!