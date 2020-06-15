While Dylan Minnette is best known for his role as Clay Jensen on 13 Reasons Why, the longtime Netflix star makes his money from more than just acting. As of 2020, Dylan has an impressive net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about Dylan’s finances, keep reading!

Dylan is in a band called Wallows:

In 2017, Dylan, Cole Preston, Zack Mendenhall and Braeden Lemasters formed Wallows. Currently, the group is signed to Atlantic Records and covers a number of musical genres including indie pock, post-punk, power pop, alternative rock and surf music. Dylan is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist. In 2019, Wallows released their debut album, Nothing Happens. Due to COVID-19, Wallows has no upcoming tour dates or performances.

Dylan has a long list of acting credits:

Ahead of landing 13 Reasons Why, the Illinois native had already been acting since the early 2000s. In 2005, Dylan snagged a small part on Two and a Half Men and went on to work in the industry for many years.

Some of Dylan’s more prominent roles include David Shephard on Lost, Clay Norman on Saving Grace, Reed on Men of a Certain Age, Rex Britten on Awake and Jerry Grant Jr. on Scandal. He also appeared briefly in episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Drake & Josh and Supernatural.

As for movies, Dylan played Ralph Dover in Prisoners, High School Henry in Labor Day and Anthony Cooper in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

As it happens, Dylan met his ex-girlfriend Kerris Dorsey on set in 2014 while costarring in the film. The pair dated for over four years before quietly calling it quits in 2018. He later moved on with musician Lydia Night. The New Orleans native is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the band The Regrettes. In the past, Lydia and Dylan have collaborated on music together.

With 13 Reasons Why officially behind him — the fourth and final season aired in June 2020 — we suspect Dylan will continue to focus more on Wallows.

