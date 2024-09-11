Katy Perry 'Approves' Orlando Bloom Checking Out Kim Kardashian

Fans of Katy Perry won’t hear her roar over that recent viral photo of Orlando Bloom seemingly checking out Kim Kardashian.

The “Firework” hitmaker, 39, discussed her fiancé’s New York Fashion Week moment during an appearance on the Elvis Duran Show on Tuesday, September 10. Radio DJ Elvis, 60, described Orlando, 47, seemingly glancing at the Kardashians star’s figure and asked, “I mean how could you not?”

“I approve,” Katy said with a shrug. Later, she asked, “So, what’s the controversy?”

The photo of the Pirates of the Caribbean star that has fans up in arms was taken at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner on Monday, September 9. Katy, Orlando and Kim, 43, are all in the shot. The “Teenage Dream” singer wore a strapless aqua blue sequin Balenciaga gown to the dinner, while the reality TV star opted for a curve-hugging white rubber Balenciaga dress.

The actor stood behind his fiancée and had his hand on her waist, but his smile and gaze were seemingly directed at Kim’s backside.

Katy did not appear to be bothered by the moment at the event. She and the Skims founder were even photographed smiling and chatting with each other elsewhere in the evening.

“The images captured Orlando with his hand right above Katy’s butt,” Elvis said as he read an article out loud. Katy responded playfully, “It’s been other places. Sorry to tell you. My daughter is four.”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Katy and Orlando, who got engaged in 2019 after three years of dating and a brief split in 2017, welcomed daughter Daisy in August 2020.

The former American Idol judge is not shy when it comes to sharing things about their romance — even the NSFW details. During a September 4 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Katy made a candid confession about her and Orlando’s sex life.

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d–k sucked,” she told host Alex Cooper. “That is my love language! I mean literally. I don’t need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f–king dishes! I will suck your d–k! It’s that easy!”

Orlando had a simple and cheeky response to the confession, writing in an Instagram comment, “I’ve cleaned the whole house.”

“This [relationship] works because of the physical connection between Katy and Orlando, and it’s the big thing they have in common in addition to being parents together,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in August. “Otherwise they’re radically different people with Katy being the ambitious, hard-charging, type-A personality and Orlando being extremely laid back, almost to a fault.”

The insider added, “The electricity between them is still there, still humming even with the challenges Katy has been facing as she tries to reignite her recording career. The great thing about Orlando is that he doesn’t meddle in Katy’s world at all and is very happy with letting her call the shots and take the big risks that made her famous in the first place. He doesn’t want or need the pressure and responsibility of advising her on that stuff, and he’s perfectly happy being the shoulder she can cry on when things don’t go her way.”