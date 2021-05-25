Taking a stand! Kelly Osbourne clapped back at speculation that she went under the knife. “Let’s squash these stupid rumors!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?” the longtime TV personality captioned a video on Instagram on Monday, May 24.

“Good morning, everyone. I’m currently in hair and makeup right now. I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am and I have not had plastic surgery,” Kelly, 36, assured viewers. “I’ve never done anything to my face, other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead. I do not lie but thank you for the compliment.”

Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Although the “Papa Don’t Preach” artist hasn’t gotten plastic surgery, Kelly has certainly undergone a transformation of sorts. The U.K. native had gastric sleeve surgery nearly three years ago and has since lost over 80 pounds.

“I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” Kelly detailed during an August 2020 interview with the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done. I don’t give a f—k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s—t.”

The former Fashion Police host went on to explain the more frustrating aspects of her weight loss struggles. “What I’ve realized is, people only pick up on your journey when you’ve arrived at your destination. This has been two years of me working on this,” Kelly noted.

“Figuring out if I wanted to be in this industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight. I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going,” she expressed. “I didn’t do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I’m here.”

Earlier this month, Kelly opened up about her gastric sleeve surgery once more. This time, the There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch author discussed how it “changed” her relationship with food.

“Your mind is so used to consuming such large amounts and then you go to eating like a baby and having to retrain yourself with mushy foods and soft foods and then you slowly build up to be able to have more solid food,” Kelly told cohost Jeff Beacher during a May 13 episode of their podcast after revealing she had to “grieve” the way she once looked at food.