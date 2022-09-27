Bad blood between these music superstars? Fans started to speculate that Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey were feuding after the country singer released her album Subject to Change on September 27, and one song included some pretty shady lyrics. Keep reading for all the details.

Are Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey Feuding?

While neither have spoken publicly about the rumored drama between them, Kelsea appeared to address their former friendship in her song “Doin’ My Best.”

“I was friends with a pop star / I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back,” the Tennessee native sings on the track. “I woulda never asked / if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore.”

Following the song’s release, fans were quick to speculate that Kelsea was referring to the fourth track on her 2020 self-titled record, Kelsea, which is titled “The Other Girl” and featured Halsey.

Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

What Did Kelsea Ballerini Say About ‘Doin’ My Best’?

When discussing her album, the songstress shared that there were songs she was “a little nervous for people to hear.”

“I’m a human, and life is messy, and there’s some things that I wanted to take ownership for,” she told Consequence when discussing this track specifically. “It’s a little embarrassing and a little cringey, but that’s my human experience.”

What Has Kelsea Ballerini Said About Working With Halsey?

Before their apparent falling out, Kelsea revealed that working with the New Jersey native was her first-ever collaboration.

“I’ve never had collaborations on my records before, and it wasn’t for lack of trying,” the “Legends” musician told Taste of Country in March 2020. “On [Kelsea] I was like, ‘I only want collaborations if they’re my friends. I don’t want to go to some pop star that I don’t know. … I just want to do it if it makes sense to me.”

Halsey, for their part, spoke about the song during an Instagram Live alongside Kelsea. The “Graveyard” singer called the collaboration “really cool.”