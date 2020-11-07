Kendall Jenner's a Bookworm! See All the Books She Got for Her Birthday

Kendall Jenner’s a Bookworm! See All the Books She Got for Her 25th Birthday

Put on your reading glasses — Kendall Jenner has some reading recommendations for you! The model showed off the exciting book haul she received from a friend for her 25th birthday on her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 6.

“Ash coming through again with my yearly dose of great books for my birthday,” the Kardashian-Jenner sister wrote over a video of several publications, including 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown‘s The Tradition, Jia Tolentino‘s Trick Mirror, Maggie Nelson‘s Bluets, Franz Kafka’s The Lost Writings, Michael Cunningham‘s A Wild Swan and Other Tales, Inger Christensen‘s The Condition of Secrecy, Jonathan Blum‘s The Usual Uncertainties and Bette Howland’s Calm Sea and a Prosperous Voyage.

On each of the books, Kenny’s friend left a Post-it note with details on her feelings toward each book — and she gushed over them all. Her pal called National Book Award finalist The Tradition “insanely good.” According to publisher Copper Canyon Press’ website, the poetry collection “questions why and how we’ve become accustomed to terror: in the bedroom, the classroom, the workplace, and the movie theater. From mass shootings to rape to the murder of unarmed people by police, Brown interrupts complacency by locating each emergency in the garden of the body, where living things grow and wither — or survive.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s friend called Trick Mirror “very real and hilarious.” Publisher Penguin Random House calls the collection of essays “a book about the incentives that shape us, and about how hard it is to see ourselves clearly through a culture that revolves around the self. In each essay, Tolentino writes about a cultural prism: the rise of the nightmare social internet; the advent of scamming as the definitive millennial ethos; the literary heroine’s journey from brave to blank to bitter; the punitive dream of optimization, which insists that everything, including our bodies, should become more efficient and beautiful until we die.”

Among the other titles is a dutch translation from one of the most popular Scandinavian writers and what publisher New Directions books describes as “dozens of untitled fragments, false starts, and unfinished work” by Kafka, one of the most widely regarded novelists of the 20th century. Who knew the Vogue cover girl was so cultured?

