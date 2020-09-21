Grab your PSL and wrap up in your favorite oversized hoodie because fall is basically here. As the weather shifts, it’s a great time to cozy up with a new book. Some of our favorite celebs, including Reese Witherspoon, Emma Roberts and Emma Watson, have very legit book clubs and their recommendations are anything but basic.

The Legally Blonde actress has definitely proven herself to be a total boss over the years. One of her greatest accomplishments is turning some of the picks for her online book club, Hello Sunshine, into films created with her own production company. A few of the reads she’s making into feature films include Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

“The Hello Sunshine Book Club was sort of born out of me just posting books that I liked on Instagram,” the Big Little Lies star explained to Harper’s Bazaar in October 2019. “I started a production company seven or eight years ago that was trying to create more projects that had roles for women in them. I’ve always really gravitated towards female authors and women at the center of novels, so I started optioning some of them and turning them into movies. Then, I just started sharing all the books that I read, ’cause I read a lot.”

While Reese called her career “really exciting” and “very fulfilling,” this direction has been in the works for a bit. The Oscar-nominated film Wild was the first book adaptation the actress optioned in 2015, and she also starred in it as Cheryl Strayed. Besides loving the “woman versus nature” theme in the story, Reese was also crazy about the “idea that, at the end of it, she ends up with no man, no money, no job, no parents, and it’s a happy ending.”

“I think the book that had the biggest impact on my life was Wild by Cheryl Strayed,” she says. “It’s the first book that I optioned to turn into a movie that I was producing and starring in. I was really nervous, and I asked Cheryl if it would be OK to option her book, but I didn’t really have a track record as a producer, but she took that leap of faith with me and I’ll be forever grateful.”

Whether you love a good love story or thriller, the list below will keep your season jam-packed with great books. Keep scrolling to see our fall book picks!