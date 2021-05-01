Supporting bae all the way! Kendall Jenner revealed that enjoying a night at home while watching boyfriend Devin Booker‘s basketball game is her favorite way to hang out.

“My kinda nighhttttt,” the 25-year-old captioned an Instagram Story photo on Friday, April 30. The picture featured her flat screen television mounted on her living room wall, which was showing a basketball game featuring the 24-year-old’s team, the Pheonix Suns, playing against the Utah Jazz . The supermodel also had a glass of red wine placed on the coffee table in front of her.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been supporting her man a lot recently. The pair, who sparked romance rumors in April 2020, enjoyed a trip to New York City last week during which the Michigan native’s team went head-to-head with the Brooklyn Knicks. During the getaway, they were photographed holding hands in SoHo and even attended a romantic dinner at Carbone.

The reality star and the athlete made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day after nearly a year of speculation — and they have been “getting serious” as a couple ever since, an insider previously told Life & Style. “They make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

The happy couple seem to really vibe with one another and have been spending a lot of time together. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” a second source previously gushed. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

Kendall recently opened up about wanting children — so it appears she has babies on the brain amid her new relationship. “I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] was having a baby,” the Vogue cover girl revealed in a confessional scene on a recent KUWTK episode. “And then … one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So, I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’”

Broadimage/Shutterstock; Matt York/AP/Shutterstock

She added, “Sometimes, I just see Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson] and Chicago [West] all playing together, and I’m like ‘I want kids badly. Soon, too.'” However, she confirmed later in the episode that she still wants to be a mom but “maybe not this second.”