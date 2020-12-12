Someone’s in the spirit! Kendall Jenner showed off her stunning Christmas tree and stockings display in her Beverly Hills mansion on Friday, December 11.

“Tequila and pup,” the 25-year-old captioned a snapshot of the cozy and chic living room decor. “Holidays at Kenny’s.” In the photo, her beautiful tree was on full display in the corner of the room. She tagged family friend and interior designer Jeff Leatham in the pic, so it seems he designed the sweet evergreen for her. He also designed trees for Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner for the 2020 holiday season.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared photos on her Instagram Stories of a second tree in a different room — which was, naturally, equally as stunning as the first. She even gave fans a close-up look at the ornaments on that tree, including several horses and silver strings of tinsel.

Of course, Kendall isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner babe who is going all out with the Christmas decorations this year. However, it is pretty hard to beat out Kris, 65, and her penchant for ~decking the halls~ during the holidays.

“She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas‘ when it comes to decorating,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.” According to the source, the longtime reality mogul “only has one rule” during the holiday season: to “outdo what she did the year before.” Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that won’t be a problem for Kris.

Kris’ five daughters seem to have caught the decorating bug from her — and they take it pretty seriously, holiday or not. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a second insider previously told Life & Style. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

