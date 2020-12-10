‘Tis the season! Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, are definitely getting into the holiday spirit. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the adorable toddler had a blast at the Holiday Road drive-thru experience in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, December 9.

Of course, Khloé, 36, couldn’t help but document the festive occasion. In a series of sweet videos, 2-year-old True, whom the Good American founder shares with off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, looked completely transfixed by all of the over-the-top Christmas lights.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“It’s cookies!” True exclaimed while they drove past a mock gingerbread house. “It’s cookies, Goose!” Khloé replied, using her little one’s precious nickname. “You eat it?” the Kardashian-Jenner kiddo asked. “No, you can’t eat it!” the E! personality laughed. “At home.”

Based on additional Instagram Stories, it looks like Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian tagged along for the ride. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the famous family has still managed to make every major holiday special for their children — and Christmas will be no exception!

Ultimately, Kris Jenner stops at nothing to make sure all 10 of her darling grandchildren are spoiled on December 25. The KUWTK producer spends “around $500,000 just on toys,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Kris starts planning for Christmas every year in July. Everything she does for the kids she does custom,” added the insider. “Because there are so many of them, she has her assistants start researching in the summer, reaching out to manufacturers and asking times on certain items.”

According to the source, Kris, 65, is determined to purchase “really meaningful” gifts for her loved ones. “She wants to give back and not go crazy, but it’s hard to because she really, really loves Christmas time.”

As for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash, Khloé revealed it’s canceled this year. “The Covid cases are getting out of control in [California]. So, we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” the Revenge Body host tweeted on Sunday, December 6.

“It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe,” Khloé noted. “Health and safety first, though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”