Fit mama! Khloé Kardashian has gone through an impressive weight loss transformation over the years, which may make you wonder: what does the Kardashians star eat in a day? See details about her diet and meal plan below!

What Diet Does Khloe Kardashian Follow?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum acknowledged that she “dieted” after giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, in April 2018.

“If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand,” Khloé explained during a Poosh.com video with sister Kourtney Kardashian in May 2020 after a fan asked what “percentage” of her fit figure is from diet versus exercise.

Khloé previously said she was on a “low-carb diet” from her nutritionist that was filled with “lots of protein” to keep her feeling full.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

That being said, the Revenge Body host admitted at she would “rather put more effort into the gym” than micro-manage her diet. “In this world, I don’t really watch what I eat,” the starlet said at the time. “That doesn’t mean I’m binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True’s eating.”

Although there are times when she is “trying to buckle down” and shed some pounds, the mom of two, who welcomed her and Tristan’s son via surrogate in July 2022, noted that she doesn’t want to “live a miserable life.”

What Does Khloe Kardashian Eat in a Day?

Khloé’s nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia previously broke down everything he recommended the reality star to eat during the day, explaining to Healthista in 2017, “We work with each client to determine their metabolic body type. Each requires a unique meal breakdown based on how that person’s body breaks down proteins, fats and carbs.”

At the time, the nutritionist said the Good American founder would have a protein smoothie in the morning with an additional scoop of almond butter to make it extra satiating before her workout. A high-iron salad containing items like spinach, beetroot and chicken would be on the menu for lunch. For dinner, Khloé would enjoy a nice piece of fatty fish, such as salmon, sea bass or black cod, with a hearty serving of vegetables and a salad. There were many snacks incorporated between meals that could be a cup of vegetables, small handful of almonds or a piece of fruit.

“She has a pattern where she will do seven days on and then have one meal off,” Dr. Goglia explained at the time. “Her choice of cheat would vary a great deal — maybe she’ll have a slice of cake as dessert or a pizza or pasta dinner, basically whatever she has a craving for.”

Khloé’s biggest go-to health tip? Hydrate! “Drink your water!” Dr. Goglia urged. “Always try to properly hydrate your body, regardless of her food choice or the day Khloe always makes sure to keep her water intake up.”

How Did Khloe Kardashian Lose Weight?

The entrepreneur has been open about her weight loss journey being tied to stressful events in her life, such as her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom, whom she split from in 2013 before their divorce finalized in 2016.

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life,” Khloé explained on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health]. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out.”

The California native noted that “losing weight” became a “side effect” to her time in the gym. “Then, losing weight just became some sort of competitive weird streak in me that was like, ‘I want to see if I can get arm muscles,’” she continued. “It started as that, but it was never my goal. It was never: ‘I want to look good in a bikini.’ It was never my goal. I just wanted to feel good mentally. And, I think when you start putting yourself first, you start feeling so much better.”