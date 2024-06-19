She helped him lose weight — now she wants him to stop. Scott Disick’s gaunt appearance has more than fans worried about his health. An insider tells Life & Style his ex’s sis Khloé Kardashian is terrified about the dad of three’s health.

On The Kardashians, Khloé gave Scott a pep talk after he gained weight while recovering from a horrific 2022 car crash. (Not the most nutritionally informed, the 41-year-old admitted to eating a box of Hawaiian rolls a night and thinking sugary ginger ale was a healthy choice!)

But he did more than change his diet. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the weight-loss drug Mounjaro in his fridge. Saying he looked “amazing” on a recent episode, Khloé, 39, cautioned, “But you’re gonna stop losing weight, right?”

She knows what she’s talking about. The mom of two has faced her own weight struggles — and been criticized for being scary skinny in the past. “It’s something Khloé empathizes with,” says an insider. And Scott’s reluctantly agreeing enough is enough. “Privately, he admits that his extreme weight loss has made him a laughingstock.”