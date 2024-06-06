Scott Disick is flaunting his trimmed figure in the first episodes of season 5 of The Kardashians and realized that his bad diet was a big factor in his weight gain. In fact, the New York native was drinking ginger ale “all day,” not knowing how much sugar is in the bubbly drink.

During the Thursday, June 6, episode of the reality Hulu series, Scott, 41, visited Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, who were thoroughly impressed with his figure. The Talentless founder admitted he wanted to lose “three more pounds” before sharing his shock toward his past “horrible” eating habits.

Scott admitted to “pounding a whole box” of Hawaiian rolls “a night” and overindulging in ginger ale.

“I also didn’t know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda,” he told the mother-daughter duo, sharing that he thought it was “a soothing drink.”

Which Celebrity Had the Most Inspiring Weight Loss Transformation?

“No! All day I would drink gingers,” Scott revealed. “I was going through twenty gingers a day!”

A can of ginger ale contains 124 calories and 33 grams of sugar. One Hawaiian roll has 90 calories and 5 grams of sugar.

Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, with former partner Kourtney Kardashian, injured himself in August 2022 following a car crash that left his vehicle flipped upside down. As a result, the reality star was given doctor’s orders to lay off exercise or strenuous physical activity.

During season 4 of The Kardashians, Scott opened up about his weight gain and expressed his desire to get back in shape. During that time, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “wasn’t happy about putting on the extra pounds.”

letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

“While some of his friends say he put in the hard work by exercising and changing his diet, others say he jumped on the Hollywood Ozempic bandwagon. Either way, he looks good,” the source said in a December 2023 report. “He was always pretty fit and lean, but he hasn’t been the same since he rolled his Lamborghini in 2022. His back hurt, he didn’t feel great and before he knew it he had packed on about 20 to 25 pounds.”

Fast forward to The Kardashians season 5 premiere in May 2024 and Scott looked fabulous and comfortable in his skin. During the May 23 episode, the diabetes drug Mounjaro was spotted in the door of Scott’s refrigerator. Like Ozempic, Mounjaro is a drug that is used to treat type 2 diabetes, but it also speeds up weight loss.

Scott has not publicly admitted to taking Mounjaro.