Goddess vibes! Khloé Kardashian flaunted her rock-hard abs in a new, sizzling pink bikini from her brand’s swimsuit collection.

“Sparkle swim. Link in bio @goodamerican,” the Kardashians star, 37, captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, May 14. In the image, Khloé posed in a shimmering, pink two-piece with a matching long-sleeved coverup and hoops earrings. She kept her right arm above her head while flexing her toned abs.

Several friends took to the comments section to praise her physique.

“Gym motivation has arrived!!!!!” Simon Huck wrote alongside two fire emojis, whereas Olivia Pierson commented, “Yessssssss body!” with a heart eyes and fire emoji.

They’re not the only ones who agree that the Good American founder is looking extra fit lately. Just two days prior, Khloé promoted Scott Disick’s brand, Talentless, by uploading her new items via her Instagram Stories. He then reshared the image to his Stories to compliment her in a flirtatious comment.

“Wear it well with that body, Khloe,” he wrote in his Instagram Story on Thursday, May 12.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

This wasn’t the first time the Flip it Like Disick star, 38, gave his pal a frisky comment. The two have had a flirty friendship for quite a while, as he has complimented her via social media in the past — like when he said she was “Just 2 fine” in a catsuit on February 8 and commented, “Fine American,” on a December 2021 carousel post of her rocking a tan crop top and low-rise white pants. He also made an eyebrow-raising comment to her during the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which began streaming on April 14.

“God must’ve broke the mold when he made you,” he said to Khloé while she arrived at his house. “Get these cameras out of here and go upstairs then.”

During her confessional, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her dynamic with her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s former partner. “Somehow, Scott and I became, like, besties and he really is like a brother to me,” she explained. “That being said, he does speak to me, maybe, a little more flirty than my real brother does. The whole thing is f—king weird.

For Khloé’s part, the reality TV star has opened up about the “anxiety” she feels whenever she posts photos of herself on social media. In the past, many Instagram users have accused her of using Photoshop.

“Even when I barely did retouching, I’m so afraid to post it because people are gonna say I did,” she explained in one scene of an episode that aired on April 21. “It’s so easy for people to say, ‘You don’t know them, don’t pay attention.’ Trust me, I try not to.”