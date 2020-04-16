She gets it from her mama! True Thompson may only be 2 years old, but she already has good taste in home decor. Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of her daughter’s table place setting, and it’s absolutely adorable.

For starters, the table placemat was a face of a pink cartoon cat, which was surrounded by a bouquet of flowers and My Little Pony figurines. In the background, there’s a ballon of Poppy from Trolls, which is seemingly from True’s mini birthday bash.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Though Khloé, 35, couldn’t give her daughter a birthday filled with guests, she still made sure her daughter had a special day. True’s birthday, which is on April 12, also fell on Easter this year, so it was a double celebration for her mini-me.

“So it’s Easter Sunday, so I’m going to do fun things that are engaging and different for her,” the mom of one divulged on Instagram Live two days prior. “We’ll dye Easter eggs on Sunday, we’ll do things that she’s not used to. I have balloons that I’m blowing up on Saturday myself.”

“The beautiful thing about children is they don’t know what’s going on,” Khloé continued. “Having all this time with [True] is so incredible.” By the looks of the photos KoKo shared, it was a fun time.

Despite the fact that Kris Jenner wasn’t in attendance due to social distancing purposes amid the coronavirus outbreak, she was there in spirt — especially because she helped with all of the surprises.

“Because she can’t be there, Kris has been frantic trying to make True’s birthday more incredible than ever,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style a few days before the intimate party.

It’s no secret Kris likes to spoil her grandchildren, which is why she went all out for True. “Kris is calling in every favor she can,” the source continued at the time. “She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.” So sweet!