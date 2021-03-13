His special day! Khloé Kardashian shared a birthday tribute to boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday, March 13, nearly a year after the pair reconciled their relationship while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” the 36-year-old captioned a series of four Instagram photos of the couple posing at a party, including one with their daughter, True Thompson. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued, “I hope you know today and every day how loved you are by me and so many. Happy birthday, TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”

The Revenge Body host and the Boston Celtics player split in February 2019, after reports claimed Tristan hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods during a night of partying. However, the pair continued to coparent amicably after their breakup and even moved in together during spring 2020 to self-isolate as a family. In July 2020, Life & Style confirmed the dynamic duo got back together.

The mother of one is “open to marriage if things work out” between her and the athlete, an insider told Life & Style in January 2021. “She envisions her dream wedding, and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” the source dished at the time. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

As far as the couple’s family plans, Khloé revealed the coronavirus pandemic actually derailed their intentions to have another child last year. “My plan was to have kids closer in age, but now with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed,” she told Sarah Hyland during the Ellen Digital Network’s Lady Parts on Wednesday, March 10. “But I definitely do want more kids.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The reality star also opened up about doing “IVF about three different times” and having “froze [her] eggs once.” Sadly, Khloé said when she defrosted her eggs to mix with sperm, “none of them survived.”

“I’m so grateful that I decided to make embryos,” she said during the show. “I’m 36, but as young as I am, what if I was 40 and then my eggs aren’t as healthy? So, then, I’d have to do IVF again to make embryos, and [what if] we realized my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen? They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos.”

It seems Khloé and Tristan are dedicated to the family they’ve created. “I think it’s such a blessing, especially during these times to have a family member or people you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life,” she said of giving her daughter, 2, a sibling in the future.