Baby on the brain? Khloé Kardashian sparked pregnancy rumors during a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos after she and pal Stephanie Shepherd had a cryptic comment exchange on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a stunning photo of herself on Sunday, January 31, posing on a staircase while wearing a blue minidress. Her hair was pulled tightly back as she flaunted all her gorgeous curves.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Baby blues,” Stephanie, 31, commented while adding two cold face emojis.

“I guess that could have been my caption. Next time, I’m consulting with you,” the Good American founder responded. While Steph could have been referring to the color of KoKo’s dress, her comment started pregnancy speculation from fans.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Does this mean Khloé’s pregnant with a boy? Because [right now] I’m taking everything as a clue,” one user commented with a laughing emoji. “Pregnant?” someone else questioned.

Khloé and her off-and-on boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, have been teasing the idea of possibly having more kids. The pair share daughter True Thompson, whom they welcomed in 2018.

An insider told Life & Style in January 2021 the Revenge Body host is “open to marriage if things work out” with the Boston Celtics player, 29, despite their rocky past, which includes two public cheating scandals.

“She envisions her dream wedding, and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” continued the insider. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

In addition, the reality TV couple talked about expanding their family on KUWTK. Khloé asked if Tristan would be open to being her “sperm donor” during season 19 before they rekindled their relationship while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. During promos for the 20th and final season of the famous family’s reality show, the mom of one can be heard telling the Canadian athlete, “I just feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

In July 2020, Khloé talked about possibly having more children during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1. “True is two now and is getting big. It goes so fast. I know why people keep having kids now, but then they just all turn into teenagers,” the reality starlet explained at the time. “I don’t think I could handle the amount [mom Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would.”

That’s not to say Khloé wouldn’t be perfectly happy with one child. “I am totally content with True,” she added. “If all I had was True, she’s fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She’s so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Khloé and Tristan!