OK, Khloé Kardashian, we see you! The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality was photographed rocking a sheer dress while grabbing dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 9.

Khloé, 37, showed off her curves in a see-through Mugler dress patterned with blue stars retailing for $900.00. The soon-to-be Hulu star hit the town in honor of Malika and Khadijah Haqq‘s birthday. “Forever and always celebrating my girls!!!!” Khloé captioned a photo from the evening via Instagram.

To accessorize her outfit, the Good American founder wore large, silver hoop earrings, black sunglasses and carried a black handbag. Khloé also threw on a pair of knee-high boots to complete the look!

Despite Khloé’s recent drama with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, the Revenge Body host appeared to be in good spirits. In fact, the mother of one, who shares daughter True Thompson with the professional athlete, 30, broke her silence on Tristan’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols in an interview with Variety.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloé admitted, referring to Tristan fathering son Theo with Maralee while the pair was still together. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Now that Khloé and Tristan are seemingly done for good, the E! alum is “open to dating again and meeting a man who treats her right,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style.

According to the insider, Khloé wants a “fresh start” and is looking for a man who’s “the opposite” of Tristan. Although her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is “interested and reached out,” Khloé “wants to move forward, not backward.”

Tristan, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, did issue a public apology to Khloé via Instagram Stories, writing, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the [utmost] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

