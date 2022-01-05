New beginnings. Khloé Kardashian is “open to dating again and meeting a man who treats her right” after ex Tristan Thompson confirmed he’s the father of Maralee Nichols‘ son, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Good American founder, 37, who shares daughter True with the professional basketball player, 30, wants “a fresh start,” says the insider. Khloé is looking for “the opposite” of Tristan.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is “interested and reached out,” the source adds. However, Khloé “wants to move forward not backward.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

On Monday, January 3, Tristan finally addressed his paternity scandal after months of silence, to which Lamar publicly showed Khloé support. “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” the former NBA star wrote via Facebook on Monday, January 3. “She is a good person and deserves the world.”

As for Tristan, he also gave Khloé high praise in his apology. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the Canadian athlete, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram.

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the [utmost] respect and love for you,” Tristan added. “Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé and Tristan have been the subject of several cheating scandals since getting together in 2016. Most notably, the father of three hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019, which led to their split.

Come spring 2020, Khloé and Tristan were back together. The pair was still an item when Tristan and Maralee conceived their son around his 30th birthday in March 2021. Three months later, Khloé and Tristan broke up again.

Maralee, who is a Houston-based fitness model, gave birth to Tristan’s son on December 1.

Despite their rocky history, Khloé “hopes that Tristan and Maralee figure out their coparenting duties in private,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “She does hope that they make their baby the priority and that Tristan and Maralee put everything else aside and concentrate on what’s best for their son.”