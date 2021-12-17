Keeping it cool? Khloé Kardashian wants her ex Tristan Thompson and the mother of his alleged third child, Maralee Nichols, to come to an agreement privately and prioritize their alleged child if he happens to be the father, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Khloé hopes that Tristan and Maralee figure out their coparenting duties in private if he is the father,” the insider says. “She does hope that they make their [alleged] baby the priority and that Tristan and Maralee put everything else aside and concentrate on what’s best for their [alleged] son … The last thing Khloé wants to do is add any more fuel to the fire regarding all the drama surrounding Tristan and [Maralee].”

While the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, is “not trying to get involved” or “looking to counsel Tristan or Maralee,” Khloé feels “relieved by Maralee’s statement.”

“She hopes [Maralee’s words are] sincere because the last thing anyone needs is the mother spreading gossip or spilling disinformation,” the source adds.

Nichols, 31, provided a lengthy statement to Us Weekly regarding the matter, insisting she intended to keep her pregnancy as “private and as peaceful as possible.” She also explained how she and the NBA player, 30, met but was unaware he was in a relationship with Kardashian at the time.

Seth Browarnik/Startraks

“I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino, California,” the fitness model claimed on Friday, December 17. “He told me he was single and coparenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

She also pointed out alleged discrepancies in his statements about how they spent time together.

“I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12,” Nichols added. “I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend. Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

Nichols then explained that she informed Thompson of her pregnancy face to face in North Carolina and claimed he has not financially contributed to her pregnancy.

“I have paid 100 percent for my son’s expenses,” the former personal trainer claimed. “I did not ask Tristan for any money, nor did I accept any money that was offered to me.”

All in all, Nichols asserts she “never sought media attention” for her situation and that she wishes she “did not even have to send this statement.”