~Keep Up~ With Khloe Kardashian’s Most Extravagant Manicures Ever

If you’re a fan of Khloé Kardashian, then you already know the Good American founder has amazing style — and that includes her manicures! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is constantly showing off her over-the-top nails on social media and providing her millions of followers with plenty of #nailspo.

Just like the rest of Khloé’s famous family, the proud parent, who shares daughter True Thompson with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, gets her nails done by celebrity artist Chaun Legend. The talented manicurist, whose real name is Chaun Peth, comes from humble beginnings.

“I barely had any clients. I was making only like five dollars a day,” Chaun previously told Page Six. After Kylie Jenner “liked” one of his client’s photos in 2016, Chaun’s career took off. According to the publication, an at-home appointment with Chaun starts at $500 and can last up to eight hours depending upon how intricate the manicure is.

Prior to Khloé booking Chaun on the regular, the E! personality got her nails done by Modern Pamper Salon in North Hollywood, California. Some of their more notable clients include Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Charli D’Amelio and more.

While it’s safe to say most A-listers are dedicated to keeping their nails looking fun and fresh, the Kardashian-Jenner family is especially fixated on their nail maintenance. In 2016, Kylie revealed that KUWTK matriarch, Kris Jenner, instilled the importance of “nice, pretty nails” in all of her daughters.

“Anytime she meets someone, she’ll look at your fingernails,” Kylie told People at the time. ”I never cared when I was younger and I hated getting my nails done — it just took up my playtime. But she likes pretty nails, so that’s where I got my nail obsession.”

Sometimes, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters coordinate their manicures. More often than not, though, Khloé opts for a stiletto or coffin shape with a bold color, whereas Kylie is all about adding patterns and designer logos. No matter which style you prefer, their nails always look fabulous!

