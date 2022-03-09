So orderly! Khloé Kardashian has always professed to being a neat freak when it comes to a super tidy household. But her new Hidden Hills mansion features a pantry so well-organized that it totally fits with Khloé’s self-proclaimed nickname, “Khlo-C-D.”

Khloé gave her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website, Poosh.com, an exclusive tour of the massive and highly impressive food and sundries storage area. It’s far more than a closet, as it is a walk-in room with floor-to-ceiling shelving featuring specialty lighting, where all the contents are “organized, labeled, and showcased by category.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made sure to organize her shelving with the bottom to rows featuring boxed, bagged and canned goods such as soups, noodles and crackers, as well as potato chips, pretzels and other snacks in their own separate wood storage bins, with the smaller items being placed in chic, rectangular woven wood baskets.

On the third shelf are Khloé’s glass and plastic items, including multiple jars of pickles, peanut butter, salad dressing, hot sauces and various other condiment items in perfect order on their own circular spinning trays. All of the labels face forward to add to the orderly nature of Khloé’s pantry.

Khloé’s infamous glass jars of snacks and perfectly stacked cookies appear in the next shelf. In photos of the pantry, she keeps everything from dried pastas to fried onions and bread crumbs in their own individual glass containers. Everything in the pantry is perfectly labeled in the same white font, as Khloé is the queen of organized labeling.

The pantry is also home to bins of cookbooks, storage bags, and other kitchen essentials. On the very top shelves are where Khloé keeps her cheese and dessert glassware, with numerous gorgeous, tiered cake serving trays visible in the photos.

When the Good American founder wants to do some baking, she has an entire wall of her pantry devoted to those needs. It features glass cereal dispensers that she has repurposed to hold “sugar, flour and other baking essentials.” Above it are shelves containing “rows of sprinkles, different chocolate toppings” and more baking goodies in their own glass containers.

Khloé’s green and floral China set on the top shelf adds a splash of color to the area, which wraps around to “cabinet and drawer space in the back of the room” that isn’t visible from the photos.

The Hulu star had a similar setup at her previous mansion where she lived for seven years. Khloé had given past tours of her pantry, refrigerator, closets and more to show how every inch of her home was organized to the fullest.

Scroll down to tour Khloé’s brand-new pantry in photos.