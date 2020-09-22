Sweets for her sweets! Kim Kardashian shared some adorable clips of her children Saint, Chicago and Psalm West eating cupcakes on Monday, September 21. “You’re such a cutie,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, gushed in her first Instagram Story with little Chicago, 2.

As Kim’s youngest daughter was enjoying her sugary snack, 4-year-old Saint popped his mop of curls right in front of the camera. Naturally, Chicago wasn’t too thrilled about this and the siblings had a little spat. “Guys, no fighting, honestly!” Kim chimed in. So much for bribing kids with treats, huh?

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the last video, the KKW Beauty mogul snuggled up with Psalm, 16 months, and tried to get him to say “mommy.” Unfortunately, the toddler stared at the screen with a blank face … but he sure did look cute doing it! Surprisingly, Kim’s older daughter, North West, chose not to make an appearance, but that’s probably for the best. After all, the mother-of-four definitely had her hands full … literally.

Of course, Kim is no stranger to chaos in her household, and as a result, she’s become extremely regimented in her daily routine. “Everything is like super planned out,” the California native told sister Kylie Jenner in a January 2020 YouTube video. “I’m like really, really organized. I think that’s the key to being successful honestly, is being organized. It’s hard. It’s a lot of work. But you can totally do it.”

Organized or not, life with young kids is unpredictable — but Kim always manages to stay calm, cool and collected. During a February appearance on Good Morning America, the Skims founder revealed Chicago suffered from an injury at home. “The other day, [she] fell out of her high chair,” Kim explained, noting her baby girl “cut her whole face” and received “stitches.” Thankfully, Chicago ended up being A-OK.

At the end of the day, Kim’s parenting mindset is all about being adaptable. “Stuff happens, and you just gotta roll with it,” she expressed.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!