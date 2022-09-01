It must be nice to be Kim Kardashian. She never has to go shopping for luxury items because all designers come to her, even top shoe labels. Kim showed off a massive new haul of footwear she was gifted by Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman that would make even Carrie Bradshaw green with envy.

The SKIMS founder, 41, shared two Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 1, showing the newest additions to her giant accessories closet. She received a whopping 17 pairs of Rossi pointed-toe heels in every color they have. From yellow to magenta to bright blue, Kim now has every color in the rainbow, along with three different shades of nude hues. An entire row featured dark brown and black heels with just the slightest color differences.

Kim wrote a thank you message at the bottom to Gianvito Rossi for the incredible new shoe collection. Each pair retails for approximately $725.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

But Kim’s shoe gifting wasn’t over, as she showed off six pairs of stunning new Stuart Weitzman designs. Kim received pink and a black pairs of open-toe slide-on platform pumps, black wedge heeled suede mules, iridescent open-toe inverted wedge pumps and two strappy open-toe heels that would go with any of Kim’s fashionable day or night looks.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The big question is, where is Kim going to fit all of these new shoes? She has an entire room of her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion dedicated to nothing but accessories. She has walls lined with expensive designer purses and rows upon rows of shoes, boots, sandals and any other type of footwear imaginable.

For her 39th birthday alone, Kim received three crystal covered Judith Leiber purses of which she is a huge collector, and the total cost of the items was nearly $12,500. She also was gifted a $2,290 Givenchy Eden croc-effect bag, with all of the items coming from close friends and associates.

They sure do know how luxury accessories are Kim’s greatest fashion love, and this time around, it wasn’t even her birthday! Rossi and Weitzman just wanted Kim to be in possession of their latest items for her to wear and enjoy … and be pictured in! As Kim is one of the most photographed women in the world, having her wearing a designer’s product is the best possible free advertising.