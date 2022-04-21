Young Divas! These Celebrity Kids Love Toting Birkin Bags Wherever They Go: North West, More

Young divas! Several celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, have gifted their little ones stylish Hermès Birkin bags and they’ve had no problem toting them around. Her eldest daughter, North West, is quite the trendsetter when it comes to purses.

In December 2021, the youngster flaunted her wide array of handbags in a since-deleted TikTok video.

“These are my bags” she captioned the clip, before showing off her bag collection that included a glittering pizza and a colorful gummy bear with a chain strap. And though it was only spotted for a moment, Us Weekly’s Stylish noted North’s white Birkin tote in the background. The bag costs more than $10,000, according to the outlet.

Other Kardashian-Jenner kids have also been spotted sporting designer totes, including Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

Aside from the famous reality TV family, other stars have given their children upscale handbags as well. Rapper Cardi B even gave her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset, a stunning pink purse.

In July 2020, the dedicated parents unveiled a super stylish Birkin, a moment that her dad shared via Instagram.

“Late is better than never. Birkin my baby [sic],” he captioned the Instagram video. In the clip, Offset unboxed the “pretty” accessory for their daughter, who was wearing an all-pink fairy costume at the time.

Despite the adorable family moment, the “WAP” artist faced backlash from fans. And Cardi didn’t hesitate to slam the trolls in an Instagram Story video, which she also posted via Twitter at the time.

“When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s–t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy,’” Cardi said in the clip. “Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is that kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

She later concluded the video by telling people they would be “talking s–t” even if she had her daughter looking differently.

“And if I’m fly and Daddy’s fly, then so is the kid,” Cardi added. “If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid’s having the same same. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they would be outside in diapers. No. ‘Cause if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s–t. So, I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match Mommy.”

