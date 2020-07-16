Nice try, haters! Cardi B addressed trolls who took issue with her husband, Offset, purchasing an extravagant Hermès Birkin bag for their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

While the luxury purses range anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000, it appears as though the “Clout” rapper, 28, opted to buy his baby girl a design that costs upwards of $20,000. “Late is better than never I Birkin my baby,” Offset captioned a sweet video gifting Kulture the bag on Wednesday, July 15.

Hours later, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to shut down any negativity surrounding the purchase. “When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s–t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'” the “Money” rapper, 27, said. “Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

Ultimately, Cardi and Offset believe their daughter should look as put together as they do. “And if I’m fly and Daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same same, you know what I’m saying?” the New York native reasoned. “It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s–t. So I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match Mommy.”

Of course, this is hardly the first occasion Offset and Cardi have spoiled their toddler. “Kulture’s closet is full of designer clothes — Gucci, Versace and even baby Louboutins!” a source previously told Life & Style. “Her fashion, accessory and jewelry collection is worth at least $500,000. Most little girls have jewelry boxes for their toy rings and bracelets, but Kulture’s contains real diamonds!”

Additionally, on July 10, the A-list parents threw Kulture an over-the-top birthday party featuring every creature comfort imaginable — including customized decorations, a ball pit, slides and a buffet to die for.

In conclusion: Kulture is living her best life … and that’s all that matters!

