Party time! Cardi B and Offset‘s daughter, Kulture Kiari, turned 2 on July 10, so her loving parents threw her a birthday party she will (hopefully) remember. The incredible L.O.L. Surprise-themed bash was attended by friends and family — and it seemed to be a total blast.

In several videos posted to her Instagram Stories, the rapper, 27, showed off the cutest aspects of Kulture’s party decor inspired by the doll brand, along with tons of food. Cardi had a monogrammed dual-slide setup, complete with a ball pit, as well as tons of monogrammed displays. Kulture’s friends and party guests got to paint at an art station, too.

The Bronx native and her rapper hubby, 28, also had lifesize decorative blocks spelling out Kulture’s name. There was an epic balloon arch around the DJ booth and even monogrammed cotton candy made fresh. Plus, there were monogrammed cocktails for the parents.

After it got dark, the party guests and their parents headed inside Cardi’s home for a little dancing — but according to Cardi’s Instagram, the police arrived after a while because of the noise level. Hey, that sounds like a good party!

It’s no surprise to see the “Bodak Yellow” artist going all out for her daughter’s milestone moment. The proud mama is all about spoiling her only child any chance she gets — especially when it comes to clothes and accessories.

“Kulture’s closet is full of designer clothes – Gucci, Versace and even baby Louboutins!” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Her fashion, accessory and jewelry collection is worth at least $500,000. Most little girls have jewelry boxes for their toy rings and bracelets, but Kulture’s contains real diamonds.”

The desire to deck her daughter out in the most trendy designer fashion stems from Cardi’s own upbringing in NYC — where her lifestyle was nowhere near as lavish as it is now. “She spends a fortune shopping online for new toys, and when they arrive, she and Kulture will play with the new purchases for hours,” the source added. “Cardi B wants Kulture to have the childhood she never had.”

