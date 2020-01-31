Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

BRB as we try to handle how cute Kim Kardashian‘s latest photo of her kids is. The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet moment of 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 8-month-old Psalm West bonding.

“Baby love,” she captioned the black and white snap in which the three rocked matching pajamas and snuggled up next to each other. Like, how adorable does Saint look kissing Psalm? Naturally, fans gushed over the fam photo. “Ugh, so precious!” wrote one person. “Epic picture. Love it!” commented another. “Beautiful kids,” a third person wrote.

The only one missing from the adorable pic was Kim and Kanye West‘s firstborn, North West. Thankfully, she’s not absent because she doesn’t get along with her siblings. In fact, these days it’s the opposite. On January 28, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two photos of North and Saint having a laugh, which is a big deal considering they used to always argue. “They get along now,” she captioned the Instagram post.

In 2017, things couldn’t have been more different, though. “She does not like her brother,” Kim said on LIVE with Kelly & Ryan at the time. “She got so jealous when I would breastfeed and stuff. … I thought it was like, ‘OK, a couple months, she’s just warming up to it.’ … Now, the phase isn’t going away.”

You can thank Psalm, who was born in May 2019, for bringing the siblings together. “My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along,” the brunette beauty divulged to Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “Everyone loves each other.” We love to see it.

With four kids, things seem to get hectic, but the KKW beauty founder manages to keep everything under control. “Everything is like super planned out,” Kim said in Kylie Jenner‘s YouTube video uploaded on January 21. “I’m like really, really organized. I think that’s the key to being successful honestly, is being organized. It’s hard. It’s a lot of work. But you can totally do it.” Considering Kim is doing pretty great for herself, we totally believe it!