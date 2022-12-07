Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about showcasing her pert derriere, and now she’s come up with a product for fans to enhance their behinds as well. Her SKIMS solutionwear brand is introducing “butt enhancing shapewear,” and here’s everything you need to know about the new item.

What Is SKIMS Butt Enhancing Shapewear?

Both Kim and her SKIMS Instagram page announced the items on Wednesday, December 7, calling the products “new, game-changing solutions that lift, shape, and support your butt like never before.” They’re made with SKIMS’ “proprietary Seamless Sculpt fabric” and will range in sizes from XXS through 4X.

There are shorts “specially constructed to lift and accentuate your butt” that go from the waist to just above the knee, as well as an “open bust bodysuit” that sits just below the braline and “features mid-level compression along the core and waist.”

When one fan asked about the difference between the new item and the regular shapewear shorts, the company responded, “Our Butt-Enhancing Shapewear is one step further than our usual Sculpting Short and is designed with strategic compression to lift and accentuate the natural shape of your butt.”

How Much Does SKIMS Butt Enhancing Shapewear Cost?

The shorts cost $58 while the bodysuit retails at $78. Both items come in a range of nine colors ranging from various skin-toned nude hues all the way to brown and jet black.

When Does the SKIMS Butt Enhancing Shapewear Go on Sale?

Kim’s newest product drops on Friday, December 9 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. She urged fans on December 7 to join the waitlist, as the items are expected to sell out quickly.

Has Kim Modeled the SKIMS Butt Enhancing Shapewear Yet?

The entrepreneur is famous for trying on all of her new SKIMS items and showing off how they look to fans via Instagram Stories before they go on sale to the public.

So far, Kim hasn’t tried on a pair to reveal what the enhancing shapewear does to her already famous behind. Given how trim and fit she is these days while maintaining her enviable derriere, the businesswoman may not have to show off the product and rather leave fans hoping that her butt enhancing shapewear will help replicate her famous curves.