Kim Kardashian admitted that one of her previous relationships ended because her ex told her to slow things down with work. During the season 5 finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, July 25, the reality star gave some insight into how her dedication to her work has affected her love life.

“When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on [doing], I get physically, like, ‘You’re getting in my way and I will bulldoze whatever [is] in my way because you’re not gonna tell me to change my schedule,’” Kim, 43, explained. “And I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [BLEEPED OUT] would tell me, ‘You work so much. Why don’t you just take the week off?’ And I’m like, ‘Get out of here! Take the week off?’ That was the beginning of the end.”

Since the name was bleeped out during Kim’s confession, it’s unclear who she was referring to. The Skims founder has dated Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr. since her split from Kanye West in 2021.

Kim shared this story amid her discussion with sister Kourtney Kardashian about therapy. After revealing earlier this season that she had never seen a therapist, Kim admittedly started trying it out to help work on becoming a stricter parent to her four children. She eventually began learning even more about herself during the sessions, including some insight into why she puts such an emphasis on staying so calm in most situations.

“I would always say how calm I am and that’s my superpower, but my therapist felt like it’s a trauma response of me remaining calm in living the life that I always have to be in this fight-or-flight mode,” she explained. “It was such a lightbulb moment.

During the July 18 episode, Kim came to the realization that the past trauma she was responding to was when she was robbed at gunpoint in 2016. “Imagine you’re like, gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me, like, ‘Just stay calm and you’ll live,’” Kim shared. “And I did that and it served me well at the time and I think it saved my life. But I think I’ve let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I’m just turning into a full robot with no emotion.”

It was actually Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian who helped her realize how much the Paris robbery changed her. “You were never calm as a teenager, in your 20s,” Khloé, 40, pointed out. “You cried about everything. You were bratty. You threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed because you stayed calm in that situation. You even said, ‘My calmness is what kept me alive.’ That’s when it started. Doesn’t take a f–king detective to figure that one out.”

Kim was at a hotel in Paris during Fashion Week when she was robbed. In addition to the robbers taking her expensive jewelry, they tied her up and pulled a gun on her.

“I saw him have a gun out to me,” she recalled in 2020. “And I’m like, ‘OK, this is it.’ And I just kept on thinking about Kourtney. I kept on thinking, ‘She’s gonna come home and I’m going to be dead in the room. She’s gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life if she sees me. We’re sharing her room. [I’m] on her bed. But I thought that was my fate.”