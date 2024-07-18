Kim Kardashian is officially a therapy girlie. Just months after saying she’d never been to therapy, the reality star went to a follow-up appointment with a therapist, and it led to her having a major revelation.

“She was like, ‘You think calm is your superpower,’” Kim, 43, said on the Thursday, July 18, episode of The Kardashians. “‘I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight-or-flight.’ So then she was like, ‘One time in life, something happened and you remained calm and that worked for you, so you will always choose calm.’”

While Kim hadn’t pinpointed an incident that made her this way, Khloé Kardashian pointed out that it was likely the time she got robbed at gunpoint in 2016. “You weren’t calm before [that],” Khloé, 40, said. “You don’t remember that? You were a lunatic. If someone touched your clothes, you’d be like, ‘I was gonna wear that today!” [Even if] you were already dressed.”

The Skims founder was impressed by her sister’s revelation. “I should tell the therapist this because she’s trying to go back to [my] childhood,” Kim revealed, which prompted Khloé to provide further evidence that the robbery was the catalyst for Kim’s desire to remain calm, possibly to a fault.

“You were never calm as a teenager, in your 20s,” the Good American creator said. “You cried about everything. You were bratty. You threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed because you stayed calm in that situation. You even said, ‘My calmness is what kept me alive.’ That’s when it started. Doesn’t take a f–king detective to figure that one out.”

Khloé didn’t have to do any further convincing because Kim was in full agreement. “Imagine you’re like, gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room and the guy … I remember him telling me, like, ‘Just stay calm and you’ll live,’” she said in a confessional. “And I did that and it served me well at the time and I think it saved my life. But I think I’ve let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I’m just turning into a full robot with no emotion.”

She also joked that she was the “new Kourtney [Kardashian]” because of her newfound appreciation for therapy.

Kim first visited a therapist to learn how to be a stricter parent to her four children. She explained what she learned on the July 11 episode of The Kardashians. At the time, it didn’t seem like she had any plans to return to therapy, but she clearly had a change of heart.

Before that, Kim was proud of the fact that she was able to get through life without seeing a therapist, and she credited her friends with why she never felt like she needed one. “Honestly, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my friends,” Kim said. “Like, I have the best friends and they’re super supportive. I think that’s probably why I’ve never seen a therapist, is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me.”