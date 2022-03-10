Easy access? Kim Kardashian‘s latest Skims offering is causing quite a buzz among fans, who have a ton of questions about her new sheer mesh catsuit with an open crotch.

The mogul, 41, modeled a black high neck version on the brand’s Instagram page, where the opening on the garment could be seen via a bare patch of skin on her inner upper left thigh. The label included several other posts of models wearing the crotchless catsuit with more obvious angles, which sure got fans talking.

“I don’t think I want to walk with an open v. in public,” one fan commented about how a bare vagina is a look that needs to either be covered up by another piece of clothing or kept for indoor use. “Where can I wear this besides the bedroom? Is it supposed to give lingerie?” a confused follower asked Kim, while another questioned, “Where do you even wear this?” One person gave the naughty response, “I think it’s for entertainment purposes.”

“It’s giving quickie,” another user joked about the catsuit’s easy access for a fun romp, while a fan gushed, “Pete is a lucky man lol,” referring to Kim’s boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Finally, one follower praised Kim’s business acumen in that the crotchless catsuit will likely be a hot seller, commenting, “Miss Kim knew exactly what she was doing with this.”

While Kim’s crotchless catsuit is definitely racy and buzzworthy, Rihanna was an OG trailblazer into the open behind territory with crotchless pajama bottoms from her Savage X Fenty line that debuted in 2020. Her black Open Tie Pajama Pant had an open-air backside, and they were quickly snapped up.

The sexy jammies were such a hit that RiRi’s lingerie brand marketed several new styles in festive plaid prints for Christmas 2021. The “Diamonds” singer even showed them off herself, modeling the bottoms while flaunting her bare tush.

While some fans were perplexed by Savage X’s open-air backside, those who had purchased the original batch in 2020 raved about the product. “This right here is my husband’s new favorite, wants me to wear it every day if possible. Very simple in the front yet all sexy in the back,” one customer gushed in the item’s comments, while another added, “These are very cute and comfortable. Had no complaints from my fiancé.” If Skims customers have the same reaction to Kim’s crotchless catsuit, the billionaire businesswoman will have another sellout item on her hands!