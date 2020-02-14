Loads of people love her! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on February 13 to show off her epic haul of Valentine’s Day presents — and needless to say, the KUWTK starlet really raked in the goods this year. It looks as though her little sister Khloé Kardashian came through to shower her and her kids with gifts. Too sweet!

In several videos posted to her Instagram Stories, the 39-year-old took her fans through her haul, showing off loads of sweet wrapped presents including decked out in Kanye West Valentine’s Day paper from KoKo — an obvious tribute to Kim’s rapper husband. There were animal-shaped wicker baskets filled with toys for Kim’s babies, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm and tons of stuffed animals (definitely enough to go around). Plus, there were a bunch of Hermès bags, so you know someone got spoiled a bit for the holiday.

Possibly the best part of the haul was when she and her kids took to a breakable card with a heart-shaped box full of chocolates you have to smash open to retrieve. It was too cute seeing everyone take their turn bashing open the box.

Obviously, the litter of gifts looked like it was probably pretty pricey, but it’s no surprise to see the Kar-Jenner gals go all out for a holiday. That being said, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the ladies have different styles of ~spoiling~ their babies when it comes to gifts.

“Kylie [Jenner] gets a lot of buzz for spoiling Stormi [Webster] — reportedly $100,000 recently — but Kim, Kourtney [Kardashian] and Khloé are no slouches when it comes to lavishing presents on their kids,” a source dished about the siblings in December 2019.

“Khloé has learned that less is more. She’s trying really hard to set a better example, but Khloé and Kim still go all out,” the insider added. “The designer clothes they buy for kids is in the $10,000 to $20,000 or more range — which is insane when you think how they’ll outgrow it so fast — but money is no object for them.”

No wonder why Kimmy’s spread was so epic. Happy Kardashian-West Valentine’s Day, y’all.