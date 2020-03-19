So relaxing! Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram on Thursday, March 19, to share a few photos with her kids during their trip to Wyoming, and it’s clear they’re having the best time.

“Daydreaming,” the 40-year-old captioned the post, which featured Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick doing a number of outdoor activities such as horseback riding and sailing.

In addition to traveling, Kourtney and her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, have daily traditions. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star often uses music to bond with her kiddos. In fact, she not only uses music as a form of entertainment, but also as a way to teach important lessons.

“I [believe] in being honest and giving my kids choices, but also teaching them respect and boundaries,” the Poosh founder told Health in an interview published in early March. “I want them to feel like they can always talk to me. I try not to make them feel bad if they tell me something honest. Teaching them about God is also important to me. Every morning on the way to school we listen to a positive playlist. Lately, it’s been Kanye [West’s] Sunday Service album.”

Speaking of freedom, Kourt often lets her children decide what they want to eat. “With our kids, I try not to force it,” the brunette beauty told the outlet regarding their diets. “I teach them healthy stuff and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

While Kourtney is amazing at being a mom, even she has her moments where it all feels like too much. After all, she’s human. “When no one is listening to me, that causes a moment,” she said. “Especially if you’re on a time crunch and trying to get out the door. I don’t always have as much patience as I’d like. But I try to remember, ‘It’s not that big of a deal, it’s fine; we’re going to get there.’ It’s about letting go of the plan — it doesn’t always work out!” That’s a good way to look at it.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kourtney and the kids in Wyoming.