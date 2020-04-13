It’s the little things! Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 12, to show off her family’s gorgeous dining table. In true Kardashian fashion, however, the Poosh.com founder added some special, vintage touches.

“Mom and dad’s dishes,” Kourtney, 40, captioned the first photo of her Easter breakfast, along with tagging her mom, Kris Jenner. The various bowls, plates, teacups and silverware featured stunning floral and butterfly patterns.

While we can’t be certain, it looks like Kourtney may have inherited Kris and first husband Robert Kardashian’s wedding china. Needless to say, it was just the sort of picture-perfect display we’ve come to expect from the eldest Kar-Jenner sibling. After all, she does run a lifestyle blog.

When it comes to Kourtney’s taste in home decor, she’s very specific. “I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors. It’s not that it’s super expensive,” the mother of three told Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, during a September 2019 interview.

As it happens, Kourtney didn’t always have such an affinity for interior design. “Probably when I had Penelope, I became, like, obsessed,” she said, referring to her daughter, Penelope Disick. “I would sit at night after the kids went to bed, and I would just look at everything and order.”

Nowadays, Kourtney is constantly flaunting her sprawling California house on Instagram — and we don’t blame her! Since taking a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, she’s all about life at home.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” Kourtney told Entertainment Tonight in November of her decision to distance herself from the series. Keeping doing you, Kourt!

