Scott Disick is back on the prowl and bragging about “boats and h–s” while splashing cash around like crazy – leading to new tension and custody clashes with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“It’s so disturbing to her that her teenage son is living with him while he’s preaching this really misogynistic crap. He’s a middle-aged man and still using inappropriate language that’s degrading towards women,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Even worse, she’s convinced he could be endangering Mason by taking him out on these high-powered boats at who knows what speed. She’s furious that he’s taking his mission to be the ultimate Disneyland dad this far,” the source continues.

Scott, 41, shared an Instagram post on August 11 showing him solo at the wheel of a motorboat. The reality star wrote in the caption, “Boats and no h–s,” and Kourtney wasn’t the only one upset by his language.

One fan left the comment, “Not cool to insult women and call them h–s Scotty. Do better.” Another wrote, “For a handsome man, you insult women, it’s a bit rude. You are responsible for the women you have chosen in your life, the rest of us women are not to blame. What a disappointment.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Others pointed out that Scott’s language and attitude could have been a big turnoff to Kourtney, 45, whom he was with for nine years before splitting up in 2015. The former couple share two sons, Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 12.

“If you had a better outlook on life, you’d still be with Kourtney. I hope no one calls your daughter that,” one follower told Scott about his use of the “h” word. Another user wrote, “And that’s why u lost Kourt now she’s living her best life and you’re all alone.”

The Flip It Like Disick star’s crude language and how he’s living his life while Mason is under his roof is causing issues for the former couple.

“It’s making for some really awkward exchanges and conversations when they have drop off time for the younger kids because Scott doesn’t feel Kourtney is in any position to act like the morality police with him. Not when she’s sucking face with Travis Barker in front of the children and walking around half naked,” the insider explains.

Kourtney and Travis, 48, married in May 2022 after just over a year of dating. They had previously been longtime friends.

The couple’s passionate love story has featured over-the-top social media PDA photos, and it doesn’t stop there. The pair has slipped each other the tongue on red carpets at the MTV Video Music Awards and the Oscars, making sure fans know how crazy they are about each other.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in November 2023, and the Poosh founder later complained about how Mason suffering an injury almost interrupted the couple’s plan to spend 40 days at home with their newborn.

“Mason broke his arm right when it turned 40 days where I felt like God was like, ‘Your 40 days are up. Get your ass out of the house,’” Kourtney, explained to her friends during the July 11 episode of The Kardashians. “Mason called me and was like, ‘Mom, I’m on the side of the road. I broke my arm!’”

The Hulu star explained that she never left Rocky’s side until that moment, adding, “I didn’t even have any saved milk because I don’t leave him. But now I’m also feeling the guilt of all the kids.”

However, later in the episode Kourtney revealed how heartbroken she was that Mason decided to stay at home with Scott while his younger siblings traveled to Australia with their mom and her rocker husband as Blink-182 performed a series of shows Down Under.

“He’s now made the decision not to live with Kourtney anymore,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively on August 6 about Mason living full-time with his dad. “She is heartbroken over it. While Kourtney is giving Mason space to work through his feelings, at the end of the day, she blames Scott.”

“Scott always tries to be the cool dad,” the source added about how he’s the more lenient parent. “The kids can have all the sugar and junk food they want [at his house], and they can stay up as late as they want and watch whatever they want. [He] buys them anything they ask for. It’s no surprise they all love going to his house. They love their dad, but it helps that it’s a free-for-all when they’re over there!”