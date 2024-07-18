Reign Disick had no time for mom Kourtney Kardashian and stepdad Travis Barker’s PDA on a family trip to Australia. The vacation was documented on the Thursday, July 18, episode of The Kardashians and featured Reign’s grossed-out reaction to Kourtney and Travis’ nonstop kissing.

“Mom! Stop making out with Travis, bro!” Reign, 9, said while the group was on a boat. “Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

Kourtney, 45, and Travis, 48, laughed off Reign’s reaction. The two had just reunited after spending nine days apart amid Travis’ Blink-182 tour Down Under. Kourtney took the couple’s newborn baby, Rocky, to Australia so they could all spend time together as a family while Travis was on the road, but some of the tour dates took the drummer away from where the family was staying in Sydney. Reign and Penelope Disick joined their mom for the trip, while eldest child, Mason Disick, stayed home with dad Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, the Poosh creator defended her and Travis’ PDA. “I think it’s a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving,” she shared. “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

As the two continued to kiss, Reign asked, “Are you giving her a hickey now?” Kourtney insisted, “No! It’s a gentle kiss on my neck. I just missed him.” Reign sarcastically responded, “Right …” and then focused his attention elsewhere.

Kourtney and Travis have not been shy about showing off PDA since their friendship turned romantic in 2020. They got engaged in October 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas the following April. Their Vegas ceremony was followed up by a wedding in Italy with their loved ones.

Since Kourtney had frozen eggs from before she started dating Travis, the pair tried IVF to conceive a child before tying the knot. After several failed rounds, they took a break from the process and wound up conceiving Rocky naturally on Valentine’s Day 2023. He was born that November.

Earlier this season on The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she and Travis indulged in a six-hour makeout session after spending time apart while he was on tour in Europe and she was on bed rest back home amid her pregnancy. Although Travis tested negative for COVID-19 before they were intimate, it turned out he had contracted the virus, which led to Kourtney also getting sick.

The diagnosis came at the same time as Kourtney’s baby shower, which was held outdoors at Kris Jenner’s home. Kourtney and Travis attended the event and sat socially distanced from their guests so they could still enjoy the party.

Both stars have defended their public intimacy from critics. In November 2022, Travis fired back at a comment on Instagram that read, “No kardashian finger up the ass, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking.” He replied, “Still got the finger up the ass, and my intestines, were [sic] totally nude and full pda with my fiancée.” He also included a middle finger emoji with his message.