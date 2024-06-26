Kourtney Kardashian’s peculiar living arrangements with husband Travis Barker have been laid bare in a new episode of The Kardashians, and sources exclusively reveal to Life & Style that tensions with their respective exes Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler have created major issues in their picture perfect marriage.

“It was all amped up a bit for the show but still, the truth is they actually have had to spend a huge amount of time apart and they still do at times, mostly because of their toxic exes,” the source says about Kourtney, 45, and Travis, 48. “Scott is still a nightmare [when] it comes to the custody drop-offs, he’s still so bitter about Travis.”

Not only does Scott, 41, seemingly have an issue with Travis, but the insider reveals that the Blink-182 drummer “can’t stand Scott.”

“So he usually just goes into his shell and avoids the whole situation by taking off,” the source notes about Travis.

Meanwhile, the insider adds that “Kourtney’s been pretty avoidant herself” when it comes to Shanna, 49.

“[The] truth is she’s scared of Shanna, so she doesn’t want to risk seeing her face to face. So, unfortunately it still does create situations where they have to take time apart on the weekends,” the source notes. “It’s beyond aggravating that Scott and Shanna still have this sort of power over them.”

Kourtney and Travis are trying to “be mature about” the tension with their exes, and the insider shares “they’re both so careful not to overstep boundaries when it comes to the kids.”

“But it does create tension in their relationship,” the source concludes. “It’s unavoidable.”

Prior to Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in 2022, the longtime reality star dated Scott on-off for nearly a decade before they split in 2015. Meanwhile, Travis was married to Shanna from 2004 until 2008.

Scott and Kourtney share kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, while Travis and Shanna share son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. The musician also has a close relationship with Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis and Kourtney experienced a major milestone in their relationship when they welcomed baby No. 1, son Rocky, together in November 2023. However, his arrival wasn’t the only change in their marriage as they also finally moved in together. The couple explained during the June 13 episode of the Hulu series that they waited to move in together to make sure their kids handled the transition OK.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Travis and I have really been taking our time figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces,” she explained. “But it feels like we’ve kind of figured out a plan for now, so we’re going to move into his house, which is a block away [from mine].”

The Poosh founder previously spoke about their decision to not rush living together while appearing on an October 2022 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. Kourtney explained that their kids might have a hard time adjusting because they have “lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part.”