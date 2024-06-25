Shanna Moakler defended herself after she was accused of being a “deadbeat” mother amid her rumored family feud with kids Landon Barker, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.

“I’m not a deadbeat mom,” Shanna, 49, told People in an interview published on Monday, June 24. “I have a very close relationship with my children who are now adults, and I have been present in their lives, except during COVID lockdown.”

Despite insisting that her relationships with Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and Atiana, 25, are strong, she said that she and ex-husband Travis Barker “don’t speak anymore.”

“I don’t have a relationship with Travis, but I think that’s OK,” Shanna continued. “I don’t feel like it’ll be like that forever, but I feel like right now—I think that’s where we are at in our evolution, and maybe in the future, it’ll change.”

The former couple – who were married from 2004 until 2008 – share Landon and Alabama, while the model shares Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya. However, she has a close relationship with Travis, 48, and has remained in his life after Shanna and the Blink-182 drummer split.

Travis has since found love with Kourtney Kardashian after years of friendship, and the couple wed in 2022. Both Landon and Alabama have been open about their close bonds with Travis and Kourtney, 45, while the siblings have sparked rumors they didn’t get along with Shanna over the years.

“My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” Alabama wrote via her Instagram Stories in 2021. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Meanwhile, Landon wrote that Shanna “isn’t in [their] lives like” Travis is in an Instagram post that same year.

After both of her youngest kids made the claims, Shanna told Us Weekly that their allegations were “false.”

Anna Webber/WireImage

“I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that,” she told the outlet in May 2021. “I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

More recently, Shanna praised how Alabama deals with her haters on social media and said she’s “very inspired” by the teen during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“She’s always been very, very true to herself and she’s really been bullied and people have come at her since she was really young,” Shanna said, acknowledging that Alabama was born into the spotlight. “And she’s always handled it, I think, way better than I ever could at that age.”

Shanna added that Alabama has “always stayed true to herself” and said that her “confidence is mind blowing.”

“I’m very proud of who she is as a young woman, and I can’t imagine a lot of people being in the position that she’s in and handling it as well as she does,” she concluded.